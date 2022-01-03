Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) to Hold

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company’s product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico. “

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ BWMX traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 45,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,745. Betterware de Mexico has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $767.55 million and a PE ratio of 9.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. The firm had revenue of $117.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.08 million. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 103.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

