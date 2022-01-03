Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

LOPE stock opened at $85.71 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.