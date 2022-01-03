Zealium Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a market cap of $22,611.87 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003818 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00038237 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

