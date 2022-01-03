Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.45 and last traded at $79.45. Approximately 3,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 279,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.06.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. Equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,942 shares of company stock worth $10,328,677. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.