ZeroSwap Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $13.74 million and approximately $517,031.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005457 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

