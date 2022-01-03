Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lessened by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 3.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $8,587,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis stock opened at $245.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.