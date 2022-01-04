-$0.04 EPS Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $45,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Quantum by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 523.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $335.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.20. Quantum has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

