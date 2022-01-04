$0.19 EPS Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock worth $364,425 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAV remained flat at $$17.83 during trading on Thursday. 9,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -162.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

