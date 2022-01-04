$0.70 EPS Expected for Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.44. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Blockchain.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARBK shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,770. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.