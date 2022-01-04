$0.84 EPS Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. Integra LifeSciences also reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IART shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

IART traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $69.23. The company had a trading volume of 239,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.