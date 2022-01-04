$0.94 EPS Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.86. ePlus posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

PLUS stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $69.74.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $328,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ePlus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ePlus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

