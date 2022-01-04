$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

