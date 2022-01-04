$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in EQT by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in EQT by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,473,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. EQT has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

