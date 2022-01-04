$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Nordson posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Nordson by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,705 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,210,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 107.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $251.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

