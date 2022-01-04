10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total transaction of $2,674,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 208,736 shares of company stock worth $32,357,431 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXG opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.67. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.15 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

