128,415 Shares in VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) Acquired by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in VersaBank. during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000.

VBNK stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,774. VersaBank. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32.

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. VersaBank. had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VersaBank. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on VersaBank. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

