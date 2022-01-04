$13.25 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will report $13.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $13.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $40.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.90 million to $40.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $150.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.90 million to $156.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTCH. Bank of America began coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Latch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,350,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,244,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,159,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Latch stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,174. Latch has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

