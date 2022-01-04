$149.36 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to post $149.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.12 million and the lowest is $145.60 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $104.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $527.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $524.00 million to $532.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $606.77 million, with estimates ranging from $595.20 million to $616.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. 2,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,975. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $456.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

