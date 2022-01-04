15,169 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,184.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.