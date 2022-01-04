$158.14 Million in Sales Expected for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) will report sales of $158.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.34 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full-year sales of $563.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.92 million to $612.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $649.46 million, with estimates ranging from $543.42 million to $708.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.
BXSL stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $38.32.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
