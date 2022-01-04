158,555 Shares in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth about $3,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth about $2,375,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $178,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

HYZN stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77. Hyzon Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyzon Motors Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

