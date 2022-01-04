16,600 Shares in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 94.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,928 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $749,000.

Get Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of PBTP stock remained flat at $$26.48 on Tuesday. 121,664 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.