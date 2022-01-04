1,859 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cigna by 74.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 101.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after purchasing an additional 429,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Cigna by 299.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,155,000 after purchasing an additional 351,597 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.04.

CI stock opened at $234.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.33 and its 200 day moving average is $216.66. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

