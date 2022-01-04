$2.78 EPS Expected for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) will announce earnings per share of $2.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also posted earnings of $2.78 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $11.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

NYSE CM opened at $117.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,234,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,228,000 after purchasing an additional 317,112 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,919,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

