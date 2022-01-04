20,267 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Twilio by 16.3% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.7% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $262.29 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.00 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,855 shares of company stock worth $19,637,730 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

