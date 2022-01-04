2,162 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,221,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after buying an additional 78,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

IWO stock opened at $296.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.50. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $275.91 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

