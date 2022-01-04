2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.58

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 44508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,013,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,197,000 after acquiring an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 288,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 356,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,511,000 after acquiring an additional 186,437 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

