$3.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will report sales of $3.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the lowest is $2.98 billion. Rogers Communications reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year sales of $11.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $13.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 38,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.92. 18,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,398. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

