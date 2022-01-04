$30.25 Million in Sales Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to post $30.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the lowest is $29.40 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $9.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $135.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $135.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $179.20 million, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $181.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,642,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 61,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,071,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.27 million, a PE ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.