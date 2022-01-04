3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.96. Approximately 248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

About 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF)

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

