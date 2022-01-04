3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Down 88.3% in December

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

3i Group stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

Get 3i Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2733 per share. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGOPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.