3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in 3M by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $177.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.50. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

