4,065 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 562.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.00. 13,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,473. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average of $154.27.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

