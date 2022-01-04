4,085 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK stock opened at $185.93 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.