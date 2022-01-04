$41.38 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post $41.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.67 million and the lowest is $41.08 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $42.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $166.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $167.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $168.13 million, with estimates ranging from $167.31 million to $168.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $785.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,200 shares of company stock worth $138,088. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 114.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

