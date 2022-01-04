46,050 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 46,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.