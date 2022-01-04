4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,700 shares, a growth of 196.4% from the November 30th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of 4Front Ventures stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 443,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,604. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

