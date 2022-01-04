4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,700 shares, a growth of 196.4% from the November 30th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of 4Front Ventures stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 443,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,604. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. 4Front Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.
About 4Front Ventures
