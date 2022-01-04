59,125 Shares in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Apollo Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

AMEH opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

