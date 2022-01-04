6,448,315 Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,448,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,348,000. Sabre accounts for about 2.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Sabre at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sabre by 27.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 139.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $125,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The business had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

