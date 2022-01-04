69,214 Shares in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 69,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after buying an additional 1,780,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,351,000 after buying an additional 436,397 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,115,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 88.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,114,000 after buying an additional 1,358,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other news, Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO W. Alexander Holmes purchased 5,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $708.75 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

