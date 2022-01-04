7,000 Shares in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.09% of Norwood Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $158,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock worth $224,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

