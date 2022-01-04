74,482 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 74,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EAF. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the third quarter worth about $104,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE EAF opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.86%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

