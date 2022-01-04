$9.67 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report $9.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,590. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

