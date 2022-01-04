$92.46 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce $92.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.10 million to $92.81 million. AppFolio posted sales of $72.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $356.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $356.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $425.77 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $428.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

APPF traded down $4.12 on Friday, hitting $118.69. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,537. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $185.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,031.50 and a beta of 1.02.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III acquired 72,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.