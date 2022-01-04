AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,883. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64. AAON has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $287,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

