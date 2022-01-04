Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,101,000 after buying an additional 142,227 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of GLTR opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average is $91.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.