Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Up 523.4% in December

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a growth of 523.4% from the November 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOD. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $11,615,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,388,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,820,000 after buying an additional 497,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,110,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,226,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 469,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 206,081 shares during the last quarter.

