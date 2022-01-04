Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Up 523.4% in December

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a growth of 523.4% from the November 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,820. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $10.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.
