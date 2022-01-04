Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.55

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 4092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

