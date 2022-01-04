Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 33 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,408.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,460.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,439.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.