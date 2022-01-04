AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.29 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report $42.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,927.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $42.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $81.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $98.73 million, with estimates ranging from $86.80 million to $110.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 13.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,600 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,465,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 148.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 634,926 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AC Immune by 181.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 472,324 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.01. 4,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,508. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.82.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.